[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO Shares Behind-the-scene Selfies from 'Arthdal Chronicles' Drama Set
JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK shared photos of herself taken during her first appearance on tvN's ongoing fantasy drama 'Arthdal Chronicles'.

On June 23, JISOO took her social media account to commemorate her special appearance in the drama by sharing a set of behind-the-scenes selfies. 
JISOOJISOO made a brief appearance on the June 22 episode of the drama, in which she played 'Sae Na-rae', the lover of 'Sa Ya' (actor Song Joong Ki).
Arthdal ChroniclesArthdal ChroniclesIn the shared photos, JISOO smiles as she poses in front of her make-up room with her character name 'Sae Na-rae' on the door.
JISOOFans flooded her post with supportive and congratulatory messages on her new acting experience.

They commented, "Despite BLACKPINK's busy schedule! Way to go, JISOO!", "She was so pretty in the drama. I want more scenes of JISOO and Song Joong Ki couple!", and more.

(Credit= 'sooyaaa__' Instagram, tvN Arthdal Chronicles)

(SBS Star) 
