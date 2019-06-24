[SBS Star] "From Your Brothers" BTS V Receives a Snack Truck from His Celebrity Best Friends

K-pop boy group BTS' member V expressed happiness after receiving a snack truck from his celebrity best friends.On June 22, V uploaded some new photos on the group's social media.In the first two photos, V is seen posing in front of a big-sized snack truck and smiling happily.On the snack truck, there is a photo of V pulling a face with a writing below that says, "We aren't going to say much here. Have a good day. Yes, we know. We love you too."The next photo is of the top banner that says, "Hey, hey! Tae-hyung (V's real name) you know what we want to say, right? From your brothers."The last photo shows V holding a cup with a photo-printed cup holder of actors Park Seo Jun, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and singer Peakboy.In the caption, V wrote, "Actually, I got jealous of JUNGKOOK, so I asked them to send me one as well lol"V was referring to the time when JUNGKOOK received a snack truck from actor Yeo Jin Goo last week.On this day, BTS successfully held the first day of its fan meeting '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' at KSPO Dome, Seoul.Meanwhile, BTS is planned to release its 10th Japanese single 'Light' on July 3.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)