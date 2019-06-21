SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Gong Myoung & Choi Woo Shik Confirm to Lead a New Movie Titled 'Puppies'
2019.06.21
Actor Gong Myoung and another actor Choi Woo Shik will be starring in an upcoming movie together.

On June 20, both Gong Myoung and Choi Woo Shik's management agency made an announcement.

They said, "Gong Myoung and Choi Woo Shik have confirmed to join an upcoming movie titled 'Puppies' (literal translation)."Gong Myoung and Choi Woo Shik'Puppies' is a story about two men full of puppy-like cuteness and an adorable puppy.

It will depict interesting incidents that happen between the three.Gong Myoung and Choi Woo ShikThe movie will be directed by director Kim Joo-hwan, who directed actor Park Seo Jun's films 'Midnight Runners' and 'The Divine Fury'.

As it will be the first time the two actors to work with Kim Joo-hwan as well as with each other, many people already cannot seem to wait until the film comes out.Gong Myoung and Choi Woo ShikMeanwhile, 'Puppies' is planned to begin shooting in the second half of the year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, Fantagio, 'dntlrdl' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
