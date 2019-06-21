[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Shares Photos with Long Hair & Hints What She Is Filming Now

Actress Park Shin Hye mesmerized her fans once again with a strikingly beautiful new hairstyle.On June 19, Park Shin Hye took her personal social media account to share the newest photos of herself with her fans.Along with a series of selfies with long hair and a lavender dress, Park Shin Hye wrote, "Tada! What do you think I just filmed?"Since Park Shin Hye recently cut her hair short, her wavy long hair in the photo definitely made her fans all curious and excited about what she has been up to.Judging by the hashtags tagged on the post, it seems like Park Shin Hye just finished filming a shampoo commercial.Following the finale of her drama 'Memories of the Alhambra', Park Shin Hye recently wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming thriller movie 'Call'.(Credit= 'ssinz7' Instagram)(SBS Star)