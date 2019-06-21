SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Combination of IRENE & JISOO's Face Proves to Be the Perfect One
2019.06.21
Every K-pop group has one member who is a so-called 'visual' member.

A 'visual' member is someone who the rest of members as well as the group's fans all agree that he/she is the best looking person within that group.

In girl group Red Velvet, IRENE is known to be the one, and in another girl group BLACKPINK, JISOO is known to be one.IRENE and JISOORecently, one K-pop fan photoshopped the two faces of IRENE and JISOO out of boredom and shared it online.

Right upon seeing the face of this 'IRE-SOO' girl, other fans who randomly came across the post gasped at her beauty.

It looked as if every person instantly fell in love with her, because all comments were like, "I mean, IRENE and JISOO are beautiful, but this girl's beauty honestly is just phenomenal.", "I think I'm in love, guys.", "Oh wow. I'm completely speechless.", and so on.

Check out these images below!IRENE and JISOOIRENE and JISOO(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' 'RedVelvet' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
