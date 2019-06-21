[SBS Star] EXO D.O. to Release a Solo Single Ahead of His Enlistment

D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO will be gifting his fans with a solo track before his upcoming military enlistment.On June 21, it was reported that D.O. is ready to release a solo track through his agency SM Entertainment's digital music project SM STATION.This will be D.O.'s first solo release after his OST song 'Crying Out' for his 2014 movie 'Cart'.Previously, SM Entertainment confirmed that D.O. will be enlisting in the military on July 1 as an active-duty soldier.Following the sudden announcement, D.O. penned a letter to his fans, saying, "I will keep healthy and come back safely, as this decision was made after I have thought of it for a long time."Meanwhile, D.O. will be the second EXO member to enlist in the military following XIUMIN who enlisted on May 7.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)