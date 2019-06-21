[SBS Star] Australian Television Show Apologizes Following Controversial Segment on BTS

Here is the full report which was given on BTS tonight. Watch at your own will. pic.twitter.com/pW43GQHG11 — AUSTRALIA BTS (@australiabts) 2019년 6월 19일

Australian television show '20 to One' apologized for making controversial remarks about K-pop boy group BTS in their recent segment.Previously on June 19, '20 to One' featured BTS in their 'Greatest Global Crazes' episode hosted by Erin Molan and Nick Cody.During this segment, the hosts started out by referring to BTS as "the biggest band you've never heard of" and labeling them, "the South Korean One Direction".When talking about BTS' success in the United States, they said, "It was an impressive achievement considering that only one band member can actually speak English."They joked that BTS' speech at the United Nations was very likely about "hair products" as well.Not only the hosts, but the featured interviewees also made comments such as, "There are seven members. There are just too many of them. Surely, you could fire four of them.", "I asked these fans if any of the members of BTS were gay. But even asking this question upset these fans so much.", so on.After the broadcast, '20 to One' received massive backlash from ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) for being disrespectful to BTS and ARMY, downplaying the group's success, delivering inaccurate information as well as making racist and xenophobic remarks.The next day, the show released a statement through SBS PopAsia―Australian show presenting Asian pop music.In the statement, '20 to One' said, "As a light-hearted entertainment program, it is our belief that last night's episode did not breach any broadcast regulations, and was intended to humorously highlight the popularity of the group. We apologize to any who may have been offended by last night's episode."Then in the evening on the same day, '20 to One' issued an additional apology on their social media.With a heart in the caption, the show posted an image that stated, "We apologize for any disrespect and offense taken." both in English and Korean.It seems though, ARMY around the world are still unhappy with their apologies, saying that they do not display any sincerity.At the moment, they are asking for a public apology on television.(Lee Narin, Credit= Channel 9 20 to One, '20toOne' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)