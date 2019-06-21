[SBS Star] Seoul to Shine in Purple to Welcome BTS' Home Performance

South Korea's capital city, Seoul, will light up its major landmarks in purple to celebrate K-pop boy group BTS' upcoming event in the city.On June 20, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that the city will illuminate more than seven landmarks in purple over the weekend as part of Seoul's gestures to welcome BTS and its fans, ARMY, to the city.The purple-to-be landmarks include Hannam Bridge and Dongho Bridge, N Seoul Tower, Lotte World Tower, Seoullo 7017, the City Hall, Some Sevit, and more.BTS is scheduled to hold its fan meeting event '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' at KSPO DOME, southeastern Seoul, on June 22 and 23.As the event attracted more than 45,000 fans during its Busan leg, Seoul will also get ready to welcome thousands of ARMYs from all around the world.The city will expand the operating hours of the subway and buses passing through the concert venue by one hour, in order to help the fans travel back home safely after the event.The upcoming '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' in Seoul will gather 50,000 fans, with the second day performance being broadcasted live on NAVER's V LIVE.Not only the performance itself but also a variety of outdoor activities in front of KSPO DOME will also entertain the fans on the day of upcoming fan meeting.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)