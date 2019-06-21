SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL's Fans Attempted to Break into His Place; SM Ent. Responds
Two obsessive fans of K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL recently tried to break into his place in Seoul.

On June 21, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment has responded to media reports about CHANYEOL's obsessive fans who attempted to break into his place in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu.
CHANYEOLBack in April, two Chinese fans tried to break into CHANYEOL's studio apartment when he was not in the building.

A female who was inside the apartment at the time notified CHANYEOL right away when she heard some commotion outside.

CHANYEOL immediately called the police, and the two fans were charged with an attempted break-in, and the violation of travel visa regulations.

Shortly after the report was made, the public raised questions regarding the identity of the female who was present inside CHANYEOL's apartment.
CHANYEOLSM Entertainment confirmed the report, and explained that the apartment was not used as CHANYEOL's home but a working studio for himself and his colleagues.

SM Entertainment stated, "Some obsessive fans caused habitual disturbance at the studio that CHANYEOL and BeatBurger's MQ use together, so they reported it to the police."

The agency continued, "The person who was present at the studio was a member of the crew, who was there to work on music. As violations of privacy cause severe pain and damage to our artists, we ask people to refrain from doing so.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
