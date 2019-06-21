[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Makes a Surprise Runway Debut in Paris

K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO wowed everyone by making a surprise appearance at a fashion show of this year's Paris Fashion Week.On June 20, MINO walked the runway of one luxury brand alongside many professional models after being invited to the event as a special guest.On this day, MINO showed up at the site wearing a yellow button down shirt, light mint pants, a gray jacket, and a hot pink scarf which had a bunch of exotic flower prints on it.The combination of these four could have been too excessive, but MINO somehow managed to make it work using one of the good old-fashioned tricks―walking nonchalantly with one's hands down in their pants.With his high cheekbones, good proportions, and a decent runway walk, MINO seemed like a rookie who just put his step in to the world of modeling.MINO is known to be little shorter than 6' (182.88 cm) but he had no problem blending with other models who had amazing proportions thanks to his slim figure and small face.His fans truly raved after seeing these pictures since he not only looked phenomenal in them, but also proved that there are other things that he is good at other than dancing, singing, and rapping.After admiring MINO's physique and talent for a while, fans commented, "He could pass as a professional model.", "That outfit looks amazing on him! Way to go MINO!", "He seems like he has lost a bit of a weight. He looks skinnier than before.", and so on.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= GettyImagesKorea)(SBS Star)