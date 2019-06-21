SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Makes a Surprise Runway Debut in Paris
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Makes a Surprise Runway Debut in Paris

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.21 16:42 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Makes a Surprise Runway Debut in Paris
K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO wowed everyone by making a surprise appearance at a fashion show of this year's Paris Fashion Week.

On June 20, MINO walked the runway of one luxury brand alongside many professional models after being invited to the event as a special guest.

On this day, MINO showed up at the site wearing a yellow button down shirt, light mint pants, a gray jacket, and a hot pink scarf which had a bunch of exotic flower prints on it.
MINOThe combination of these four could have been too excessive, but MINO somehow managed to make it work using one of the good old-fashioned tricks―walking nonchalantly with one's hands down in their pants.
MINOWith his high cheekbones, good proportions, and a decent runway walk, MINO seemed like a rookie who just put his step in to the world of modeling.
MINOMINO is known to be little shorter than 6' (182.88 cm) but he had no problem blending with other models who had amazing proportions thanks to his slim figure and small face.
MINOHis fans truly raved after seeing these pictures since he not only looked phenomenal in them, but also proved that there are other things that he is good at other than dancing, singing, and rapping.

After admiring MINO's physique and talent for a while, fans commented, "He could pass as a professional model.", "That outfit looks amazing on him! Way to go MINO!", "He seems like he has lost a bit of a weight. He looks skinnier than before.", and so on.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= GettyImagesKorea)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992