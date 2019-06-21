SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jang Jane Reveals Nam Tae Hyun Sincerely Apologized to Her & She Accepted It

K-pop artist Jang Jane shared what happened between her and another artist Nam Tae Hyun after she caught him cheating on her.

On June 20, Jang Jane uploaded a post on her social media.

It was her first update since she publicly accused Nam Tae Hyun, her boyfriend at that time, of cheating on her.Jang Jane and Nam Tae HyunJang Jane wrote, "After all that, Nam Tae Hyun sincerely apologized to me and we sat down for some talk. I decided to accept his apology."

She continued, "Our relationship ended here, but I will try to move on and support his future work."

Lastly, she said, "I would like to thank everyone who gave me support. You guys warmed my heart. I'll work harder to become a better person and musician. Thank you."Jang Jane and Nam Tae HyunEarlier this month, Jang Jane shared screenshots of a conversation between her and 'A', another girl Nam Tae Hyun was seeing.

At that time, Jang Jane heavily criticized him for what he had done to her and expressed her anger.

▶ [SBS Star] Jang Jane Publicly Accuses Nam Tae Hyun of Cheating on Her

Her post quickly circulated online and Nam Tae Hyun soon faced criticism from the public.Jang Jane and Nam Tae Hyun(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jangjane_' 'souththth' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
