[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN Under Fire for Delaying a Flight; Agency Explains
[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN Under Fire for Delaying a Flight; Agency Explains

작성 2019.06.21
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN Under Fire for Delaying a Flight; Agency Explains
K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN has been criticized for being late to their flight from Okinawa, Japan to Incheon, Korea, allegedly causing the entire flight to be delayed.

On June 18, a person vented about her experience with the delay, revealing the airline asked the passengers on board to wait because of "some passengers who did not board the plane yet."
SEVENTEEN
The person wrote, "Yesterday I was on a return flight from Okinawa with a boy group, and I have no idea what the deal was, but our flight was delayed nearly an hour thanks to them. The announcement was that there are some passengers who passed through the security process but were not on board yet, asking us to wait. They showed up later with their faces entirely covered and made their way to the business class. Some of the staff members went to economy seats."

The person continued, "From what I know, the other passengers complained too. They were asking who they could be to be causing us setbacks. If they always waited for everyone like this, I wouldn't be complaining. It's ridiculous if they gave them such special treatment for being celebrities. If you want to board flights on your own schedules, get a private jet."
SEVENTEENLater the boy group was revealed to be SEVENTEEN, who held their fan event 'SEVENTEEN & CARAT in OKINAWA' from June 14 to 16.

SEVENTEEN's management agency PLEDIS Entertainment has responded to the incident on June 21, stating that the group and the staff members were delayed due to some document issues.
SEVENTEENPLEDIS Entertainment stated, "The members of SEVENTEEN were suddenly caught up at the airport check-in due to document problems, causing them to be delayed for about 30 minutes. The flight was originally scheduled to be delayed by 30 minutes due to bad weather."

The agency continued, "They don't have to do any paperwork as SEVENTEEN members have their Japanese visa, and they were initially told that they did not have to do any during their check-in process. Although it was not intentional, we would like to apologize for the delay in departure time for the flight."

(Credit= PLEDIS Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
