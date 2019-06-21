[SBS Star] Lee Minho Flaunts His Beauty While Enjoying His Time in Paris

Korean actor Lee Minho once again fluttered the hearts of his fans with his good looks.On June 20, Lee Minho dropped a few pictures of himself on his social media account which he took in Paris, France.In the pictures, Lee Minho was exploring what the city has to offer and getting ready to attend a fashion show.Lee Minho did not put on anything fancy and just enjoyed the city's breathtaking night view in his boxy hoodie and short sweatpants, but he certainly stood out among the crowd even with those comfortable clothes.The next day, Lee Minho showed up in front of the Eiffel Tower wearing a gorgeous black suit which reminded everyone of the term, "classically handsome."Lee Minho looked particularly stunning with his black jacket which fitted him perfectly and a black top that made the entire look way more sophisticated.Upon seeing these pictures of Lee Minho, his fans commented, "The handsomest guy in the whole world.", "My favorite celebrity is in my favorite city! What a coincidence.", "You know you are hot, right?", and many more.Meanwhile, Lee Minho recently confirmed his appearance in 'The King: the Eternal Monarch' (literal translation) which will be aired in the first half of 2020.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'actorleeminho' Instagram)(SBS star)(SBS Star)