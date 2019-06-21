[SBS Star] "Is There Any Way for Me to Pause This?" Lee Minho Struggles During a Live Broadcast

Actor Lee Minho spent a quality time with over 60,000 fans through a live broadcast.On June 21, Lee Minho turned a live broadcast on for the first time on his Instagram.Right upon beginning the live broadcast, he commented, "I've never used this feature on Instagram before, but it actually seems kind of cool. I'll try to do this every now and then from now on."He continued, "I'm in Paris for a photo shoot at the moment. It's 11 in the morning here."Lee Minho then showed himself getting ready for the photo shoot; he was getting his makeup and hair done in his hotel room.Only about five minutes after Lee Minho started the live broadcast, he noticed that there were over 60,000 fans watching him.Lee Minho suddenly became shy and said with a laugh, "Wow, more than 60,000 people? Is there any way for me to pause this for a bit?"He also asked, "Does Instagram send a notification to all my followers when I start a live broadcast? I don't know anything about this yet."As Lee Minho continued to struggle during the live broadcast, it seemed like fans found him adorable, because they all flooded the comment section with comments such as, "Haha you are a total Instagram live beginner! So cute!", "Are you aware that you look super cute right now?", and so on.Lee Minho's live broadcast lasted for about 15 minutes, which is not a long time, but fans were just happy to see his face and get to know what he was up to.Meanwhile, Lee Minho is gearing up to make a small screen comeback with an upcoming fantasy romance drama 'The King: the Eternal Monarch' (literal translation).(Lee Narin, Credit= 'actorleeminho' Instagram)(SBS Star)