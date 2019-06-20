[SBS Star] SOMI Tells How Promoting as a Solo Artist Differs from Her Previous Group Promotions

K-pop artist SOMI shared how she feels to be finally making debut and promoting as a solo artist, not as a group member.On June 20, SOMI featured in SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show' as a guest.During the talk, SOMI mentioned her debut single 'BIRTHDAY', which was released on June 13.SOMI said, "As I'm promoting alone now, I feel kind of lonely sometimes. One other downside is that it's not easy to perform songs by myself all the time."She continued, "On a positive note though, I can do everything the way I want it. So, it's quite fun in a way."But, SOMI stated she is overjoyed about making her solo debut.SOMI commented, "Every time I see view counts for my music video go up, I get super excited. I'm so happy."She went on, "Actually, my dad's more excited than I am at the moment. He's like 'Oh! My daughter has finally made it!' He tries to memorize the lyrics and sing the song with me."Since 2016, SOMI made debut as a member of three different disbanded K-pop project girl groups―I.O.I, Unnies, and Girls Next Door.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, 'somsomi0309' Instagram)(SBS Star)