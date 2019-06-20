[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan Shares a Thoughtful Reason Why He Chose Not to Own a Pet Right Now

K-pop artist Kim Jae Hwan shared a thoughtful reason why he decided not to own a pet right now.Recently, Kim Jae Hwan took part in 'Save Pet Challenge', which is a movement that started in Korea recently to raise people's level of animal welfare awareness.Kim Jae Hwan recorded a special video for 'Save Pet Challenge', and it was uploaded on YouTube on June 17.At the beginning of the video, Kim Jae Hwan's interview was shown.Kim Jae Hwan was first asked what he thought of abandoned pets.He gave his honest answer, "I have never had a dog or cat in my life, but I've always liked animals. I feel such great pity for abandoned pets. I hope more and more people will find ways to help them."Then, Kim Jae Hwan was asked, "Have you ever thought about becoming a pet owner?"Kim Jae Hwan responded, "I'm always busy working these days, so I don't think I can take care of them well."He continued, "I don't think it'll be a responsible thing for me to own a pet right now, although I would love to have one."After this video was posted, many people gave Kim Jae Hwan their thumbs up for his thoughtful words.They commented, "He is so right. Pets are a part of your life, but for them, you are everything. Waiting for you may feel like months for your pets even if you were away for a couple of days.", "Yes, exactly! Everyone should know that pets live for years, not months or a year. Don't get a pet just because you think they are cute. Please get one only when you are sure you can take good care of them until the end of their life.", and so on.(Lee Narin, Credit= '세이브펫챌린지 SAVE PET CHALLENGE' YouTube)(SBS Star)