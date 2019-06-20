[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Holds Meeting with Album Distributor Ahead of Solo Debut

Disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One's member Kang Daniel's agency met with music distributor ahead of his highly-anticipated solo debut.According to reports on June 20, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment recently held a meeting with Kakao M to discuss his solo album's distribution.The fact that a distribution meeting took place indicates that the album is nearly finished to be released soon.An industry insider explained, "Meeting with the distributors means that the process of album production is complete or nearly complete."Shortly after the report was made, KONNECT Entertainment confirmed that they have recently been meeting with music distributors.Meanwhile, Kang Daniel reportedly headed to the United States back in April to prepare for his solo debut.He is currently in the last stages of the preparation, and is expected to make his comeback as a solo artist next month.Earlier this month, Kang Daniel established his one-man agency KONNECT Entertainment, after the court ruled in Kang Daniel's favor in his contract dispute with his former agency LM Entertainment.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)