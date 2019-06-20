SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Holds Meeting with Album Distributor Ahead of Solo Debut
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Holds Meeting with Album Distributor Ahead of Solo Debut

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.20 16:49 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Holds Meeting with Album Distributor Ahead of Solo Debut
Disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One's member Kang Daniel's agency met with music distributor ahead of his highly-anticipated solo debut.

According to reports on June 20, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment recently held a meeting with Kakao M to discuss his solo album's distribution.
Kang DanielThe fact that a distribution meeting took place indicates that the album is nearly finished to be released soon.

An industry insider explained, "Meeting with the distributors means that the process of album production is complete or nearly complete."

Shortly after the report was made, KONNECT Entertainment confirmed that they have recently been meeting with music distributors.
Kang DanielMeanwhile, Kang Daniel reportedly headed to the United States back in April to prepare for his solo debut.

He is currently in the last stages of the preparation, and is expected to make his comeback as a solo artist next month.

Earlier this month, Kang Daniel established his one-man agency KONNECT Entertainment, after the court ruled in Kang Daniel's favor in his contract dispute with his former agency LM Entertainment.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992