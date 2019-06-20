[SBS Star] BTS 'Save ME' Becomes the Group's 8th MV to Hit 400M Views

K-pop boy group BTS' 'Save ME' music video has become the group eighth music video to hit 400 million views on YouTube.On June 20 at 9:42AM KST, BTS' music video of its 2016 release 'Save ME' surpassed 400 million mark on YouTube.'Save ME' became the group's eighth music video ever to attract more than 400 million views after 'DNA', 'FIRE', 'DOPE', 'FAKE LOVE', 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)', 'Blood, Sweat and Tears', and 'IDOL'.As the music video was originally released on May 15, 2016 at 10PM KST, it took just over 3 years, 1 month, 4 days, and 11 hours for it to reach the milestone.You can watch 'Save ME' music video below.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'ibighit' YouTube)(SBS Star)