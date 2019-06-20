SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Min Young Shares Secrets to Always Having the Perfect Chemistry with Her Project Partner
Actress Park Min Young showed off her loveliness through magazine cover photos.

On June 20, fashion magazine 'Marie Claire Korea' released some cover photos and interview of Park Min Young for its July issue.Park Min YoungIt was said Park Min Young had traveled all the way to Los Angeles, the United States to participate in the outdoor photo shoot.

As if the photos wanted to compensate her for great efforts, they turned out to be amazing.

Of course it was because Park Min Young's beauty just could not have gone anywhere, but it was also thanks to pretty colored and styled outfits as well as the sunny weather in Los Angles that well-highlighted Park Min Young's charms.Park Min YoungWhen the photo shoot was over, Park Min Yong sat down for an interview with the magazine.

Since Park Min Young is known for having a fantastic chemistry with all her project partners, especially in terms of romance, the magazine asked her what her secrets were.Park Min YoungWith a smile, Park Min Young answered, "I believe I, myself, have to find my partner's character attractive in order for our viewers to fall in love with him as well."

She continued, "So, I always tend to spend lots of time talking to him about what he should do or say in what scenes to make my own heart race fast."Park Min YoungMeanwhile, Park Min Young is taking some time off from work after wrapping up her last romantic comedy drama 'Her Private Life' with actor Kim Jae Uck in the end of May.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'marieclairekorea' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
