[SBS Star] B1A4 JINYOUNG Bids Farewell to Fans Ahead of His Enlistment
[SBS Star] B1A4 JINYOUNG Bids Farewell to Fans Ahead of His Enlistment

K-pop boy group B1A4's member/actor JINYOUNG said goodbye to his fans ahead of his military enlistment today.

On June 20, JINYOUNG enlisted in a recruit training center located in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do for his basic military training.
JINYOUNGAfter completing his 4-week of basic military training, JINYOUNG will serve as a public service worker for the duration of his mandatory service―due to his shoulder injury.
JINYOUNGJust before his enlistment, JINYOUNG shared a selfie of himself with the military buzz cut on his agency LINK8 Entertainment's official social media account.

As JINYOUNG wanted to enlist quietly, fans were not able to say goodbye through a proper farewell event in front of the training center.

Instead, they commented, "Please take good care of yourself, oppa!", "You'll be greatly missed! See you very soon!", "Please come back to us safely! See you in 2021 my boy.", and more.
JINYOUNGMeanwhile, JINYOUNG is expected to complete his alternative military service on April 9, 2021.

(Credit= 'link8enter' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
