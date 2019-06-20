SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ong Seong-wu Makes a Surprise Visit to Park Ji Hoon's Live Broadcast
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ong Seong-wu Makes a Surprise Visit to Park Ji Hoon's Live Broadcast

작성 2019.06.20
Ong Seong-wu of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One surprised his fellow Wanna One member Park Ji Hoon by unexpectedly entering his live broadcast.

A few hours past midnight on June 20, Park Ji Hoon turned on a live broadcast on his social media to talk to some fans who had not gone to bed yet.

Only about two minutes after Park Ji Hoon started the live broadcast, his eyes widened in surprise.

It was because Park Ji Hoon had seen Ong Seong-wu coming in to his live broadcast.Park Ji HoonAs soon as Park Ji Hoon saw Ong Seong-wu's social media account show up on his mobile phone screen, he said while laughing, "Hold on, isn't that Ong Seong-wu? Why are you here?"

Then, he burst into laughter and read Ong Seong-wu's comments which said, "Hi, Ji Hoon. Hi, everyone. This is Ong Seong-wu."

After reading his comments, Park Ji Hoon officially welcomed him to his live broadcast, "Ong Seong-wu is here! Let's greet him with a big round of applause, everybody!"Park Ji HoonFollowing that, Park Ji Hoon asked Ong Seong-wu, "Why aren't you asleep yet?"

Ong Seong-wu replied, "I was just about to go to bed, but the notification popped up."

Park Ji Hoon commented, "Oh, I must have interrupted you. I love you!", then waved goodbye to Ong Seong-wu.

After Ong Seong-wu left, Park Ji Hoon continued the live broadcast for about half an hour answering some fans' questions while lying in bed with comfortable clothes and some music in the background.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= '0529.jihoon.ig' 'osw_onge' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
