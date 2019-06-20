[SBS Star] YG Reportedly Sent the Informant to U.S. to Cover Up T.O.P's Drug Use; Yang Hyun Suk Responds

The informant of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member T.O.P's drug usage was sent away to the United States by YG Entertainment in attempts to keep his case hidden.On June 20, Dispatch reported that YG Entertainment forced the informant, former singer trainee 'Hahn' and her then-agency to send her to the United States in November 2016.During her past police questioning involving her drug use with T.O.P, Hahn was asked, "Why did you go to the United States?"To the question, Hahn answered, "My agency CEO told me, 'YG wants you to go overseas. What do you think?'. When I delayed the trip due to personal reasons, YG pressured my company, saying, 'What are you doing not sending her already?', so I ended up leaving on December 9."In response to the report, YG Entertainment released an official statement on behalf of Yang Hyun Suk in order to explain the situation on the company's side.YG Entertainment stated, "All allegations including the earlier Dispatch report today are merely one-sided claims by the informant, and they are all absolutely false."The agency continued, "YG is refraining from responding to or releasing statements regarding such issues. It is because we believe that it is right to unveil the truth through police investigation."YG Entertainment also requested news outlets to refrain from spreading speculative, accusatory articles any further.(Credit= SBS funE, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)