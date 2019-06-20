[SBS Star] 7 K-pop Artists Who Look Phenomenal with Red Hair!

Back in the days, many went with 'Ariel'―the brave and beautiful protagonist from an animated film 'The Little Mermaid'―when they were asked to name one person that springs to mind when hearing the term 'red hair'.But with the emergence of new faces who looked even more amazing than her, people's reaction towards that question started to change.All these celebrities had one thing in common: They succeeded in taking their appearance to a whole new level after going red, even though there was a slight difference in their hair shade and chroma.Some of their fans even said that they wish that was their natural hair color and hoped that they would stick with that exact same shade for the rest of their lives.Let's take a look at these seven K-pop artists who wowed the public with their intense but hauntingly beautiful hair color!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'BrandNewDay0501' 'bercali' 'nightfall_1204' Twitter, 'RedVelvet' Facebook)(SBS Star)