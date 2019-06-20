[SBS Star] Shin Mina Turns Into a Successful Politician

Actress Shin Mina was spotted looking chic and professional in the publicity stills for her drama.On June 19, JTBC's current drama 'Chief of Staff' released some eye-catching stills online.In the photos, Shin Mina voices her opinion among other politicians around.It seems like her overall elegant style is a perfect complement to the confident look in her eyes.There are also photos of Shin Mina with the male lead actor Lee Jung Jae.They look close, but look as if they are trying to distant themselves from each other at the same time.'Chief of Staff' is about politicians dangerously controlling the society behind the eye of the public as well as each other.Shin Mina is playing the role of 'Kang Seon-young', who is a newly-elected member of the National Assembly.She gains respect from many women for breaking through the glass ceiling, but is not too welcomed by some male executive assistants.Lee Jung Jae is acting as 'Jang Tae-joon', a powerful executive assistant working under a member of Kang Seon-young's rival party.Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Chief of Staff' was unveiled on June 14.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Chief of Staff)(SBS Star)