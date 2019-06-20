SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Shin Mina Turns Into a Successful Politician
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Shin Mina Turns Into a Successful Politician

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.20 11:34 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Shin Mina Turns Into a Successful Politician
Actress Shin Mina was spotted looking chic and professional in the publicity stills for her drama.

On June 19, JTBC's current drama 'Chief of Staff' released some eye-catching stills online.

In the photos, Shin Mina voices her opinion among other politicians around.

It seems like her overall elegant style is a perfect complement to the confident look in her eyes.Shin MinaShin MinaThere are also photos of Shin Mina with the male lead actor Lee Jung Jae.

They look close, but look as if they are trying to distant themselves from each other at the same time.Shin MinaShin Mina'Chief of Staff' is about politicians dangerously controlling the society behind the eye of the public as well as each other.

Shin Mina is playing the role of 'Kang Seon-young', who is a newly-elected member of the National Assembly.

She gains respect from many women for breaking through the glass ceiling, but is not too welcomed by some male executive assistants.

Lee Jung Jae is acting as 'Jang Tae-joon', a powerful executive assistant working under a member of Kang Seon-young's rival party.Shin MinaMeanwhile, the first episode of 'Chief of Staff' was unveiled on June 14.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Chief of Staff)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992