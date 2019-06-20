SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] LABOUM in Search for a New Non-Korean Member
[SBS Star] LABOUM in Search for a New Non-Korean Member

작성 2019.06.20
K-pop girl group LABOUM will be adding a new member to the group for their promotions in Japan.

On June 19, LABOUM announced through 'Rakuten LIVE' that the group will be holding an audition for the sixth member.
LABOUMLABOUM's management agency NH Media stated, "The new member will only be participating in the group's Japanese promotions. By holding an audition for a new member, we will blow fresh energy into LABOUM's activities in Japan."
LABOUMApplicants who wish to audition must be able to sing and dance, have graduated from middle school by March 2019, not have signed exclusive contracts with other agencies, have a consent of a guardian if underaged, be able to travel to Korea for a final screening, and be a female aged between 15 and 25.

The registration to participate in the audition is open from June 19 to July 25, and the members of LABOUM will personally choose their sixth member out of the top five finalists and two other contestants who pass a special screening.
LABOUMLABOUM first debuted as a six-member group in August 2014, but was reorganized into a five-member group after Yulhee's departure in November 2017.

(Credit= 'RakutenLIVE' Twitter, 'officialLABOUM' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
