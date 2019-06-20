[SBS Star] Fans Reveal the Story Behind TWICE JEONGYEON & NAYEON's Bizarre Cheering Banner

K-pop girl group TWICE's JEONGYEON and NAYEON cracked up their fans by becoming 'Matryoshka dolls' themselves, a set of Russian nesting dolls of decreasing size placed one inside another.Recently, one fan compiled the pictures of JEONGYEON and NAYEON holding a cheering banner at the group's concert to explain the story behind their new, interesting nickname.It all started when one of their fans handed them a banner that had their yearbook pictures with 'NaJeong, DoubleYeon' next to those adorable pictures.When they received this unusual and hilarious gift, they held it in front of their chest and made the exact same face as if they are trying to reenact their old pictures.The pictures taken at that very moment drew a great deal of attention online, and it sort of became a tradition for their fans to bring a new version of the banner every time they come to TWICE's concert.The banner evolved and evolved as time passes, and it eventually made JEONGYEON and NAYEON looked like the largest Russian nesting doll.A few days ago, their fans unveiled the fourth version of the banner using the photos from the group's recent concert which was held in Bangkok, Thailand; and now the fans are wondering how far this prank would go.Upon seeing these pictures, their fans commented, "I love where this is going.", "Such a clever nickname!", "Another factor that makes TWICE's concert interesting.", and many more.Meanwhile, TWICE is scheduled to resume its world tour 'TWICE WORLD TOUR 2019 TWICELIGHTS' with the concert in Singapore on July 13.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)