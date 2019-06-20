[SBS Star] 4 YG Celebrities Reportedly Considering Their Departure from the Agency

Some actors at YG Entertainment are reportedly considering leaving the agency amid recent scandals and controversies surrounding the entertainment company.According to Segye Ilbo's report, some actors at YG Entertainment are currently making efforts to leave YG Entertainment.As for actors who have to take good care of their image, they must consider changing their agency as the public's perception of YG Entertainment has plummeted so much.One industry insider told Segye Ilbo, "As far as I know, four and more YG actors are reviewing means of how they can transfer agencies. Some agencies are offering various conditions including a legal aid for their termination of contract."Broadcasting industry as well as the advertising industry are avoiding actors from YG Entertainment, as they would potentially inflict great harm on the brand image if they later discovered to have taken drugs.As the public sentiment towards YG Entertainment is negative enough to the point where they "boycott" anything that is related to the agency, not only the artists involved in the controversies but also others at the agency are affected by them.Another insider commented, "Although the various suspicions such as drug use are about YG singers, actors also become suspected of using drugs just because of the agency title. This will particularly have a harmful effect on actors whose main source of income comes from endorsement deals."(Credit= YG Entertainment, SBS funE, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)