[SBS Star] YERI & Taeyeon Strengthen Their Friendship Over a Fun Video Call

YERI of K-pop girl group Red Velvet and Taeyeon of another girl group Girls' Generation were seen strengthening their friendship over a video call.On June 17, YERI shared a screenshot of her and Taeyeon's recent video call on her social media.In the screenshot, Taeyeon pulls a face with her eyes and mouth wide open.In the top left corner, YERI makes a similar playful face.After taking a screenshot of this hilarious moment, YERI wrote "I love you." with a purple heart on Taeyeon's forehead.YERI and Taeyeon became close as they are both under the same management agency―SM Entertainment.The two stars regularly hang out with each other and show support for one another.Although YERI was born in 1999 whereas Taeyeon was born 10 years earlier in 1989, their unbreakable friendship seems to act as a proof to the phrase, "age is just a number."(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yerimiese' 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram)(SBS Star)