[SBS Star] Red Velvet Members Share What Their Wishes Are

The members of K-pop girl group Red Velvet shared what sort of things they wish for.On June 19, Red Velvet's showcase for its new mini album 'The ReVe Festival Day 1' took place at Blue Square, Hannam-dong.Since the title track is called 'Zimzalabim', a magical word said to complete a trick, reporters asked Red Velvet, "If you could make one wish, what would it be?"First, IRENE answered, "If I could make that wish come true right at this moment, then I'd ask for some energy."She explained, "The choreography for 'Zimzalabim' requires you to use every muscle of your body, so I really need more energy. I wish I'll have enough energy until the end of our promotions for this album."Then, SEULGI said, "I would like to wish for 'Zimzalabim' to be a big success. I hope it'll be a mega-hit song."Lastly, WENDY shared her wish, "A lot of people call us the 'summer queen', I dream of actually becoming one. So many people listened to our previous song 'Red Flavor'. Just like 'Red Flavor', I hope lots of people will listen to 'Zimzalabim'."Meanwhile, Red Velvet is planning to unveil 'Zimzalabim' performance to the public for the first time on KBS' 'Music Bank' this Friday.(Lee Narin, Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)