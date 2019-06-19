[SBS Star] K-pop Fans Go Crazy over NCT TAEYONG & JENO's New Hair

K-pop boy group NCT's TAEYONG and JENO surprised everyone by going icy blonde!Recently, the two gorgeous NCT members were spotted with a completely different hair color.While TAEYONG experimented with all different hair colors since debut, JENO used to stick with brunette during his promotions.But this time, JENO stepped out from his comfort zone and made a stunning transformation with his hair color.The two NCT members not only went blonde but had a perm and some undercut to top it all off.Of course, fans went wild to see TAEYONG and JENO having a drastic style change.They commented, "Oh my God. They both look so stunning!", "I want to go blonde just like them. So gorgeous.", "Seriously though. They look like they were born with that hair color.", and more.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)