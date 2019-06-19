SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Get Over How Perfect Krystal Looked Since the Young Age
K-pop girl group f(x)'s member Krystal caught the attention of SM Entertainment's casting director while walking around a park with her mother and older sister K-pop artist Jessica.

At that time, she was only seven years old (Korean age), but SM Entertainment still wanted her to join the agency.

After looking at Krystal's past photos, you will get why they were so desperate to recruit her.

At one point in our lives, many of us in this world go through this period when we just look "ugly" no matter what we do to make us look better.KrystalA lot of the time, our "ugliness" hits us hard before, during, and/or after when we are in elementary school.

It seems like Krystal's beauty never gave her a chance to experience being ugly in her life though, because she always looked flawless in every way in photos from her past.

All Krystal's past photos will make you nod and say, "Wow, no wonder why SM entertainment wanted to recruit her to the agency when she was only seven! Her beauty just shines all the time, doesn't it?"

Are you ready to check out Krystal's timeless beauty?KrystalKrystalKrystalKrystalKrystal(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
