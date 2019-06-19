[SBS Star] Junior Idol Groups Thought VIXX Members Were Gay?

KEN of K-pop boy group VIXX shared an interesting story about the group.On June 18 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Radio Star', KEN joined as a guest.When the guests were talking about the pros and cons of a public relationship to boy/girl group members, KEN firmly stated that he was against public relationships.KEN explained, "In my case, I express a lot of affection to my fans. Fans like us and think of us as their boyfriends. When I think about that, I feel bad."Then KEN also addressed a rumor that had been circling around VIXX.He said, "I wanted to clear this up. VIXX hasn't had any dating rumors, so there are rumors amongst rookie idol groups that we were gay. There were even some who directly asked us (if we're gay)."KEN clarified that all members of VIXX like women.(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star, 'RealVIXX' Facebook)