[SBS Star] Kim Min-suk & Park Yu Na's Agency Responds to Dating Rumors
작성 2019.06.19
[SBS Star] Kim Min-suk & Park Yu Nas Agency Responds to Dating Rumors
Actor Kim Min-suk and actress Park Yu Na's agency gave their response to dating rumors.

On June 19, Ilgan Sports reported that Kim Min-suk and Park Yu Na have started dating each other since the beginning of the year.Kim Min-suk and Park Yu NaThe report stated, "Kim Min-suk and Park Yu Na became close after featuring in KBS' special drama 'Close but Far' (literal translation) last November. Kim Min-suk began his military service about a month after that, but they kept in regular touch and met up on his day offs."

It also said, "Then, they started seeing each other since the beginning of this year. They even go on a date in public."Kim Min-suk and Park Yu NaA few hours later, both Kim Min-suk and Park Yu Na's agency clarified the two stars' relationship.

They said, "They are very close friends, but certainly not in a relationship. It is true that they frequently hung out on Kim Min-suk's day offs. However, they weren't alone. They were with other cast members of 'Close but Far', because they all have become good friends through the drama."Kim Min-suk and Park Yu NaKim Min-suk gained fame after his appearance in 2016's mega-hit drama 'Descendants of the Sun' and Park Yu Na became well-known for her role in a popular drama 'Sky Castle' (2018) where she acted as 'Cha Se-ri'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'samuliesword' 'youna_1997' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
