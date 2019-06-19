[SBS Star] ITZY Spotted in Los Angeles Filming a Comeback Music Video!

K-pop girl group ITZY is slowly but surely getting ready for its summer comeback.On June 18 (local time), the members of ITZY were spotted in Los Angeles, California for the filming of their comeback music video.One Los Angeles local shared two videos and one photo of the members as well as their production team busy filming an outdoor scene of the group's new music video.In the shared videos and the photo, the five members of ITZY are fully dressed up in vibrant, neon-colored stage outfits that surely drumming up anticipation towards the group's new concept.ITZY's management agency JYP Entertainment has previously confirmed that the group is gearing up for its comeback that will happen sometime in July.While no details about ITZY's comeback have been announced, fans are sharing their excitement towards the rookie girl group's another epic song for the summer.(Credit= 'MissfitHarley' Twitter, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)