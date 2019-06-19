SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin Shares What the Most Memorable Moments in His Life Are
작성 2019.06.19 14:23
Lai Kuanlin of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One shared four memorable moments in his life, and two of the times turned out to be when he was with his fellow Wanna One member Park Ji Hoon.

On June 17, a new post was uploaded on Lai Kuanlin's official social media.

The post featured four seemingly random photos of Lai Kuanlin, two of them featuring Park Ji Hoon.

There was an explanation on the post and it said, "Surprise! Here are four photos of Lai Kuanlin which he thinks well-captured the most memorable moments in his life."Lai KuanlinThe first one showed a cute selfie Lai Kuanlin had taken with Park Ji Hoon in a tranquil park.

The next one was of a selfie of himself with Park Ji Hoon riding a scooter behind him where it is dark all around.

This was the photo that Lai Kuanlin revealed to have taken when Park Ji Hoon and another Wanna One member Park Woo Jin rode a scooter for three hours just to eat some Korean barbecue in the middle of the night at one point during their promotions as Wanna One. Lai KuanlinIn the other two photos, Lai Kuanlin stands with a friend making a playful pose and plays the piano with a baby on his lap.

After fans looked at these photos, they commented, "Awww 'La-ji'! Lai Kuanlin and Park Jihoon are just inseparable.", "I absolutely love all these photos. They are all so adorable.", "Park Ji Hoon is in two of Lai Kuanlin's most memorable moments in his life, guys! How cute is this?", and many more.Lai KuanlinLai KuanlinMeanwhile, both Lai Kuanlin and Park Ji Hoon recently attended '2019 Asia Model Awards' in Seoul.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'LAI_KUANLIN_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
