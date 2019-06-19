SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'KCA Mexico' Nominates BTS JUNGKOOK & BLACKPINK LISA as a Couple?
[SBS Star] 'KCA Mexico' Nominates BTS JUNGKOOK & BLACKPINK LISA as a Couple?

작성 2019.06.19 14:19
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] KCA Mexico Nominates BTS JUNGKOOK & BLACKPINK LISA as a Couple?
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK and girl group BLACKPINK's member LISA are nominated for 'Favorite Ship' on this year's 'Kids' Choice Awards Mexico' (KCA Mexico).

Recently, 'KCA Mexico' announced all the nominees for this year, and made all K-pop fans gasp in surprise by presenting JUNGKOOK and LISA for the 'Favorite Ship' category. 
KCA MexicoJUNGKOOK, LISAJUNGKOOK and LISA, "LisKook", will compete against Dante and Kally, JJ and Eva, Silvia and David, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, Aristoteles and Cuauhtemoc, Charles Melton and Camila Mendes, as well as Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose. 
KCA MexicoWhile some fans find it cute to see the hottest K-pop stars nominated as the 'Favorite Ship', some fans are demanding that the nomination should be taken down.
JUNGKOOK, LISAThey commented, "They're not a real couple. Please delete the nomination.", "We can't do that to both JUNGKOOK and LISA!", "I don't know how I should feel about this.", and more.

(Credit= mundonick.com, Big Hit Entertainment, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
