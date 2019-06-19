[SBS Star] VIDEO: U-KNOW Yunho Cannot Stop Doing His Best Even If He Wants to Take It Easy

K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s leader U-KNOW Yunho made the weirdest confession that he did his best to take it easy while practicing the choreography of his first solo track.On June 15, U-KNOW Yunho's management agency SM Entertainment dropped a video on its official YouTube channel which helped his fans to get a glimpse of his daily life.In the video, U-KNOW Yunho was adding a few last touches to his first solo album 'True Colors' which was released on June 12.On the first day of his practice, U-KNOW Yunho learned the song's choreography, and kept practicing it until he got all the parts right.He did not leave the dance studio and went over the choreography over and over again until he gets the satisfactory results.Thanks to all these efforts, U-KNOW Yunho was able to put on a perfect show in just two days.While flopping down on a chair, U-KNOW Yunho said, "I tried my best to take it easy. I'm exhausted although I didn't even do it like I do on a stage. I cut some of the parts out because it's just a practice, but it's still pretty exhausting."Then, one of the dancers asked, "Don't you have to sing too?"U-KNOW Yunho replied, "I'm going to practice that with all my heart once I'm done with this. I first have to master these dance moves and then, I'll work on it."He continued, "I've been working on this choreography with my dance team for two days, but I think we need more of a wow factor. Feel like I should add more sophisticated and creative dance moves."Upon seeing this video, his fans commented, "He picks up really fast. Not everyone can do that.", "I'm so mad because he looks so handsome and cute in this!", "Always love seeing him dance. So, thank you.", and so on.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)