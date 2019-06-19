[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo & Shin Sae Kyeong Share Excitement for Their Upcoming Drama

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo and actress Shin Sae Kyeong shared some details about their upcoming historical drama.Recently, the two leads of MBC's upcoming drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation) posed for an elegant couple pictorial for the fashion magazine 'Singles'.During their interview after the photo shoot, Cha Eun-woo and Shin Sae Kyeong shared their excitement for the upcoming premiere of the drama, their preparation process and behind-the-scenes stories.When asked why she chose this drama as her next project, Shin Sae Kyeong said, "The script was very refreshing and tightly written. Not only the characters, but also the overall balance of the story was refined and flowed well."She continued, "The script brought out the characters' charms, so I'm looking forward to the bright ensemble of the characters."Taking his first-ever historical drama role, Cha Eun-woo revealed that he lost 2kg (4.4lbs) for his character 'Yi Rim'.Cha Eun-woo explained, "He lives a secluded life, so he is awkward about everything. I really want to show people how he matures after meeting 'Goo Hae-ryeong' (Shin Sae Kyeong's role) and going through a lot of circumstances."He continued, "As 'Yi Rim' is rather cute and naive, I was inspired by my younger brother and my group's youngest member Sanha."Meanwhile, 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' is scheduled to premiere on July 17.(Credit= Singles/SBS funE)(SBS Star)