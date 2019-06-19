SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo & Shin Sae Kyeong Share Excitement for Their Upcoming Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo & Shin Sae Kyeong Share Excitement for Their Upcoming Drama

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.19 13:16 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo & Shin Sae Kyeong Share Excitement for Their Upcoming Drama
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo and actress Shin Sae Kyeong shared some details about their upcoming historical drama.

Recently, the two leads of MBC's upcoming drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation) posed for an elegant couple pictorial for the fashion magazine 'Singles'.
Cha Eun-woo, Shin Sae KyeongDuring their interview after the photo shoot, Cha Eun-woo and Shin Sae Kyeong shared their excitement for the upcoming premiere of the drama, their preparation process and behind-the-scenes stories.
Cha Eun-woo, Shin Sae KyeongWhen asked why she chose this drama as her next project, Shin Sae Kyeong said, "The script was very refreshing and tightly written. Not only the characters, but also the overall balance of the story was refined and flowed well."

She continued, "The script brought out the characters' charms, so I'm looking forward to the bright ensemble of the characters."
Cha Eun-woo, Shin Sae KyeongTaking his first-ever historical drama role, Cha Eun-woo revealed that he lost 2kg (4.4lbs) for his character 'Yi Rim'.

Cha Eun-woo explained, "He lives a secluded life, so he is awkward about everything. I really want to show people how he matures after meeting 'Goo Hae-ryeong' (Shin Sae Kyeong's role) and going through a lot of circumstances."

He continued, "As 'Yi Rim' is rather cute and naive, I was inspired by my younger brother and my group's youngest member Sanha."
Cha Eun-woo, Shin Sae KyeongMeanwhile, 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' is scheduled to premiere on July 17.

(Credit= Singles/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992