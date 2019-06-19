SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] "Thank You for All the Snacks!" Cha Eun-woo & Jung Hae In Show Off Their Friendship
[SBS Star] "Thank You for All the Snacks!" Cha Eun-woo & Jung Hae In Show Off Their Friendship

2019.06.19
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO showed his support to actor Jung Hae In by sending him a truck loaded with delicious snacks to the set of his upcoming film 'Start' (literal title).

On June 16, Jung Hae In took his social media to share his happiness.

Along with two photos of himself, Jung Hae In excited wrote, "Thank you, Dong-min (Cha Eun-woo's real name)!"Jung Hae InThe photos were of Jung Hae In smiling in front of a snack truck while holding a cup of coffee in his hand.

His genuine smile seems to tell how thrilled and overjoyed he really is. 

On the top of the snack truck, there is a banner that says, "From DM to HI." with a photo of Jung Hae In next to two little pink hearts.

Beside the snack truck, there is also a large panel with a supporting message from Cha Eun-woo.

It says, "Keep up the good work, Hae In hyung! I'm always here 'cha'pporting you!"Jung Hae InIt remains unknown how the two stars became close, but Cha Eun-woo's sweet gesture and their friendship are definitely making a lot of people smile.

Meanwhile, 'Start' featuring Jung Hae In, actress Yum Jung Ah, actors Park Jung Min and Ma Dong-seok kicked off its production in March.

The premiere date for 'Start' has not been announced yet.Jung Hae InPark Jung Min and Ma Dong-seok(Lee Narin, Credit= 'holyhaein' Instagram, 'offclASTRO' Facebook, NEW) 

(SBS Star) 
