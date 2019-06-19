SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Spotted Playing Soccer at the Marine Corps
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Spotted Playing Soccer at the Marine Corps

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.19 11:10 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Spotted Playing Soccer at the Marine Corps
MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee was spotted looking healthier than ever at a recent sports event of the Marine Corps.

On June 18, MINHO was seen out in the soccer field located in Pohang with fellow soldiers of the Marine's soccer team.
MINHOMINHOThe soccer team was formed by the few Marine soldiers who are good at playing soccer, and of course, MINHO joined the team with his exceptional athletic ability.

MINHO is known to be good at all sorts of sports including soccer as the son of a soccer coach!
MINHOWith the jersey number '77', MINHO was seen looking even more bulked up and fit after going through intense military training in the Marine Corps.MINHOMINHOEnlisted back in April, MINHO successfully completed his basic military training with excellence in May.

He is expected to complete his service on November 15, 2020.

(Credit= 'yshinee_0525' 'crankin525' 'energy1209' 'simpleblack1209' 'dreaming1209' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992