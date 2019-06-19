[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Spotted Playing Soccer at the Marine Corps

MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee was spotted looking healthier than ever at a recent sports event of the Marine Corps.On June 18, MINHO was seen out in the soccer field located in Pohang with fellow soldiers of the Marine's soccer team.The soccer team was formed by the few Marine soldiers who are good at playing soccer, and of course, MINHO joined the team with his exceptional athletic ability.MINHO is known to be good at all sorts of sports including soccer as the son of a soccer coach!With the jersey number '77', MINHO was seen looking even more bulked up and fit after going through intense military training in the Marine Corps.Enlisted back in April, MINHO successfully completed his basic military training with excellence in May.He is expected to complete his service on November 15, 2020.(Credit= 'yshinee_0525' 'crankin525' 'energy1209' 'simpleblack1209' 'dreaming1209' Twitter)(SBS Star)