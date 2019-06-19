SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SOMI Promises That She Will Reveal This If She Ranks #1 on a Music Show

K-pop artist SOMI surprised her fans by making the most extreme pledge ever while talking about what she would do if she marks #1 on a music show.

On June 13, SOMI held her debut showcase at FAN Square Live Hall, Seoul to celebrate the release of her new single 'BIRTHDAY'.
SOMIOn this day, SOMI shared how she spent the past three years after K-pop project girl group I.O.I's disbandment and what this new opportunity means to her.

SOMI said, "This song means a lot to me. I try to convey the message, 'I'll do whatever I want because it's my birthday.' The title could be interpreted in two ways. It means the day I was born and implies the message that I was born again because I'm starting fresh as a solo artist."
SOMIWhen asked how she spent her last three years, SOMI answered, "I'm still pretty young but when I first made my debut, I was even younger. So I felt like I was wasting my time. Also, it was such a shame that I couldn't present myself to the public."

She added, "I wasn't jealous of the other members. Everyone has their stuff and their own timing. So I just kept thinking that I would have my moment soon."
SOMIWhilst talking about her new single, SOMI said, "My mom still has my umbilical cord. I'll show it to you guys if I rank #1 on a music show since the title of my single is 'Birthday'."

But she soon realized how extreme her promise was and changed her pledge shortly after and added, "But if that seems like I'm taking it too far, I'll just unveil the pictures from my first birthday and my childhood instead."
SOMIAfter hearing this unique and meaningful pledge of SOMI, her fans commented, "That totally sound like something that girl her age would say.", "Her mom kept her umbilical cord for all these years? That's so sweet.", "Let's help her take that trophy home!", and so on.

Meanwhile, SOMI is currently focusing on the promotional activities of her debut single.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= THE BLACK LABEL)

(SBS Star)  
