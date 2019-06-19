SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] This Singer Says She Was on the Verge of Making Debut as 2NE1
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] This Singer Says She Was on the Verge of Making Debut as 2NE1

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.19 10:31 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] This Singer Says She Was on the Verge of Making Debut as 2NE1
Linzy of disbanded K-pop girl group Fiestar revealed that she almost made debut as a member of another disbanded girl group 2NE1.

On June 18, Linzy guested on MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star'.LinzyDuring the talk, Linzy mentioned that she trained at YG Entertainment for about a year along with girl group SPICA's member Kim Bo Hyung and four 2NE1 members―Park Bom, CL, Minzy, and DARA.

Linzy said, "I remember my very last day at YG Entertainment. DARA gave me a hug and I saw her crying. We then cried in each other's arms for ages. I was just really touched that DARA cared about me that much even though I was only there for 2NE1 project."LinzyDARA responded, "It's been about 10 years ago, but the day is still vivid to me. At that time, Yang Hyun Suk, the head of YG Entertainment, told us that he was going to form a new girl group, but said he was undecided on the number of the group's members."

She continued, "However, it was pretty much definite that Park Bom, CL, and Minzy were going to be the members of this new group. So, me, Linzy, and Kim Bo Hyung were in a situation where we had to compete against one another. At the same time though, we relied on, helped, and supported each other a lot."2NE1Debuted in 2009 and disbanded in 2016, 2NE1 is considered to be one of the hottest K-pop girl groups in history.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 Video Star, '2NE1' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992