[SBS Star] This Singer Says She Was on the Verge of Making Debut as 2NE1

Linzy of disbanded K-pop girl group Fiestar revealed that she almost made debut as a member of another disbanded girl group 2NE1.On June 18, Linzy guested on MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star'.During the talk, Linzy mentioned that she trained at YG Entertainment for about a year along with girl group SPICA's member Kim Bo Hyung and four 2NE1 members―Park Bom, CL, Minzy, and DARA.Linzy said, "I remember my very last day at YG Entertainment. DARA gave me a hug and I saw her crying. We then cried in each other's arms for ages. I was just really touched that DARA cared about me that much even though I was only there for 2NE1 project."DARA responded, "It's been about 10 years ago, but the day is still vivid to me. At that time, Yang Hyun Suk, the head of YG Entertainment, told us that he was going to form a new girl group, but said he was undecided on the number of the group's members."She continued, "However, it was pretty much definite that Park Bom, CL, and Minzy were going to be the members of this new group. So, me, Linzy, and Kim Bo Hyung were in a situation where we had to compete against one another. At the same time though, we relied on, helped, and supported each other a lot."Debuted in 2009 and disbanded in 2016, 2NE1 is considered to be one of the hottest K-pop girl groups in history.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 Video Star, '2NE1' Facebook)(SBS Star)