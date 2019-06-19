[SBS Star] 4minute's Three Members Celebrate the Group's 10th Debut Anniversary

Heo Gayoon, Kwon Sohyun, and Jeon Jiyoon (JENYER) of disbanded K-pop girl group 4minute celebrated the group's 10th debut anniversary together.On June 18, the three members of 4minute shared post on their social media account with the pictures of their small gathering.Heo Gayoon wrote, "Already 10 years, I can't believe it. Just like now, I'm excited for the future. I'm grateful, yet I'm sorry. Since it's hard to explain in just one sentence, this is a mess."She continued, "For those who couldn't be with us because of schedule, let's meet up next time. Three of us who saw each other a few days ago are seeing each other again. Let's just stop seeing each other. Happy 10th anniversary, my members."Kwon Sohyun posted a photo of herself in 2009 and one from 2018, comparing herself at 16 and 26 years old.She wrote, "My 16-year-old self who was so young. It doesn't feel like it's been that long, but it's already the 10th debut anniversary!"She continued, "Why does time go by this quickly! In the past 10 years, I've received just as much love from many people as the time went by quickly. I'll continue to be grateful for the love and work hard. Thank you."Jeon Jiyoon shared, "It's already our 10th anniversary. We are still bursting with freshness! Thank you everyone who wished us a happy anniversary. The three of us did this together again like this."Debuted on June 18, 2009 with 'Hot Issue', 4minute announced its disbandment in 2016.(Credit= 'gayoon_heo' 'kkwonsso_94' 'jenyerjiyoon' Instagram, CUBE Entertainment)(SBS Star)