[SBS Star] Kim Hyun Joong Practices Hard for His Upcoming World Tour
[SBS Star] Kim Hyun Joong Practices Hard for His Upcoming World Tour

K-pop artist Kim Hyun Joong is getting ready for his upcoming world tour.

On June 14, Kim Hyun Joong made fans excited with a new social media post.

With this post consisting of two photos, Kim Hyun Joong revealed his plan for a world tour this year by stating, "Our very first gathering for 2019 world tour."Kim Hyun JoongIn the first photo, Kim Hyun Joong is laughing while holding a microphone in a practice room.

The second photo showed Kim Hyun Joong in a serious mode with lots of papers lying around on a table in front of him.

It looks like he is having a discussion with his staff members about the tour.Kim Hyun JoongIn the beginning of the year, Kim Hyun Joong released a full album 'NEW WAY' for the first time since his return after about a 4-year break.

It is expected that Kim Hyun Joong will add some new songs from this album to the set list of the tour.

As Kim Hyung Joong has been uploading photos of himself playing the guitar lately, many fans are hoping he will sing for them while playing his guitar as well.Kim Hyun JoongMeanwhile, the specific details for his tour have not been announced yet.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'hyunjoong860606' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
