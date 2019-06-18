SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ro Woon May Be Unable to Participate in SF9's Promotions
작성 2019.06.18 17:40
Ro Woon of K-pop boy group SF9 may not be able to fully participate in the group's comeback promotions due to filming for his upcoming drama.

On June 18, SF9's management agency FNC Entertainment took the group's official fan community to share the following announcement:
Ro WoonHello, this is FNC Entertainment.

We hereby notify you regarding SF9 Ro Woon's 'RPM' promotions.

Ro Woon has been cast as the male lead 'Ha-ru' of upcoming MBC drama 'A Day Found by Chance' (literal translation), which is set to air in September.

We have determined that to go back and forth between drama filming and music show appearance would be difficult for him, we give you a prior notice that there is a possibility for him to inevitably not participating in some music shows and other scheduled activities for 'RPM'.
SF9We feel regretful to share such unfortunate news with fans who have been waiting for the group's 'RPM' album promotions.

We will provide our full support for SF9's 'RPM' promotions as well as Ro Woon's drama. 

Please show your abundant cheers and attention. Thank you.
SF9Meanwhile, SF9 just released its seventh mini album 'RPM' on June 17.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
