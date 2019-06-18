SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook & Won Jina Confirm to Star in a Romantic Comedy Drama Together
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook & Won Jina Confirm to Star in a Romantic Comedy Drama Together

작성 2019.06.18
Actor Ji Chang Wook and actress Won Jina have confirmed to star in an upcoming romantic comedy drama.

On June 18, Ji Chang Wook and Won Jina's management agency announced that the two stars will be working on 'Please Melt Me' (literal translation) together.

They said, "Ji Chang Wook and Won Jina recently confirmed their appearance in 'Please Melt Me'. It will be Ji Chang Wook's comeback project after his military service and the first romantic comedy drama for Won Jina to lead. Please give them your support."Ji Chang Wook and Won Jina'Please Melt Me' portrays the romance of 'Ma Dong-chan' (Ji Chang Wook) and 'Go Mi-ran' (Won Jina) who participated in a project of being frozen for 24 hours.

For some mysterious reason, however, they wake up 20 years later instead of 24 hours.

In order to survive after waking up, they find out they have to maintain an average body temperature of 31.5°C (88.7°F).

Hence, they end up consistently checking and making sure their temperature does not go over 31.5°C.Ji Chang Wook and Won JinaMa Dong-chan is a popular television show producer, who comes up with the idea of 'The Frozen Human Project' as his new show.

He decides to participate in this project first, but when he wakes up, he finds himself 20 years into the future where everyone around him has aged.

The female character Go Mi-ran is a part-timer at a broadcasting company, who gets offered the payment of 5 million won (approximately 4,200 dollars) for her to join 'The Frozen Human Project' which she accepts.Ji Chang Wook and Won JinaThe drama is scheduled to be unveiled this fall.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jichangwook' 'j0i3n2a9' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
