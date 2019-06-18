[SBS Star] Female Celebrity 'Jung' Reveals to be Serving Time for Drug Charges

▲ File photo

A female celebrity identified as 'Jung' revealed to be serving time for her drug charges.On June 18, SBS funE reported that a female model and TV personality in her 20s is currently in jail for her past drug charges.'Jung' was active as a TV personality as well as a musician in both Korea and China.However, she was sentenced to 1 year and 10 months in jail after using Philopon (a form of methamphetamine) with her acquaintances in 2016.While she appealed the sentence, the Supreme Court dismissed and finalized her sentence in June 2018.An acquaintance of 'Jung' told SBS funE, "It is true that 'Jung' was currently serving her sentence. She has sent numerous letters saying that she is deeply refelcting on her past,and that she is determined not to get into drugs ever again after being released."Meanwhile, 'Jung' gained the public's attention after her appearance on a cable television show in 2009.She stepped down from the program after getting caught up in a controversy over defamation of character of her acquaintances, and became an electronic music composer.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)