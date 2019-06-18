SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Female Celebrity 'Jung' Reveals to be Serving Time for Drug Charges
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Female Celebrity 'Jung' Reveals to be Serving Time for Drug Charges

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.18 16:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Female Celebrity Jung Reveals to be Serving Time for Drug Charges
▲ File photo

A female celebrity identified as 'Jung' revealed to be serving time for her drug charges.

On June 18, SBS funE reported that a female model and TV personality in her 20s is currently in jail for her past drug charges.

'Jung' was active as a TV personality as well as a musician in both Korea and China.

However, she was sentenced to 1 year and 10 months in jail after using Philopon (a form of methamphetamine) with her acquaintances in 2016.

While she appealed the sentence, the Supreme Court dismissed and finalized her sentence in June 2018.
file photo
▲ File photo

An acquaintance of 'Jung' told SBS funE, "It is true that 'Jung' was currently serving her sentence. She has sent numerous letters saying that she is deeply refelcting on her past,

and that she is determined not to get into drugs ever again after being released."

Meanwhile, 'Jung' gained the public's attention after her appearance on a cable television show in 2009.

She stepped down from the program after getting caught up in a controversy over defamation of character of her acquaintances, and became an electronic music composer.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992