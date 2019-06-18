[SBS Star] Busan Kindly Informs the Park Where BTS V Has Recently Walked

V of K-pop boy group BTS is unexpectedly promoting his fellow members JIMIN and JUNGKOOK's hometown Busan.On June 15, V took BTS' official social media account to share two photos of him enjoying a walk at a park in Busan.The group was visiting the city as part of its annual fan meeting '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' which took place at Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium on June 15 and 16.Of course, V's post attracted hundreds and thousands of likes, and ARMYs (BTS' fan club) around the world were dying to know the park's location.Then on June 18, BISCO (Busan Infrastructure Corporation) informed them with a social media post kindly letting the fans know where V had a good walk during his free time.BISCO wrote, "BTS came to the Busan Citizens Park. We would like to inform the path V walked. ARMYs, this is it. Please refer to the map below, and walk the same path!"Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to hit KSPO DOME in Seoul on June 22 and 23 with '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP'.(Credit= 'bts_twt' Twitter, 'bisco.pr' Facebook)(SBS Star)