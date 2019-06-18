[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V·JIMIN·JIN Send Love to ARMY in the Cutest Way Possible

김텽 입김 불어서 아미하트 만들어줘쏘ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ 사랑해 태형아,, pic.twitter.com/0V8T8UVhWP — 앙팡팡 (@ANG_P2) 2019년 6월 16일

JIMIN MADE A HEART IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/a7Nxaf7Ltq — jimin pics (@parkjiminpics) 2019년 6월 15일

V, JIMIN, and JIN of K-pop boy group BTS recently discovered the cutest way to send love to their fans.On June 15 and 16, the members of BTS―JIN, SUGA, J-HOPE, RM, JIMIN, V, and JUNGKOOK spent quality time with ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) at their fan meeting '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' in Busan.During the fan meeting, BTS performed 19 different songs including some special songs such as 'We Are Bulletproof Pt.2' and 'JUMP' that were released years ago.BTS also spent time chatting with ARMY and held lots of special events including reading out ARMY's fan letters, teaching ARMY some dance moves, and more.At the end, the seven guys fixed their eyes on ARMY in the audience area while waving goodbye.All of them looked like they were sad about the fact that the last couple of hours flew by so quickly.As they were walking out of the stage, they saw a large glass.Right then, they came up with an idea to express their eternal love for ARMY.They all had decided to breathe on the glass from behind and draw a heart on it.While JIMIN and JIN each just drew a heart, V went a little further and added 'ARMY' next to it.After doing that, they sweetly smiled towards ARMY then continued to walk out of the stage.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' in Seoul on June 22 and 23.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ANG_P2' 'gingerol95' 'dandelionforjin' 'bts_bighit' 'jimin_bcd' Twitter)(SBS Star)