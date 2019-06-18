SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU Becomes a Hauntingly Beautiful Hotel Owner in Her New Drama Stills
[SBS Star] IU Becomes a Hauntingly Beautiful Hotel Owner in Her New Drama Stills

Singer/actress IU is ready to enter everyone's heart by taking a mysterious yet stunning character for her upcoming drama.

On June 18, the production team of tvN's new drama 'Hotel Del Luna' released the drama's new publicity stills featuring the female lead IU.
IUIn the photos, IU proves why she was the perfect choice for the role of 'Jang Man-wol', a materialistic and greedy hotel owner who drove the hotel to the brink of bankruptcy.

With her beautiful aura, colorful outfits, and luxurious jewelries, IU exudes grace and breathtaking beauty.
IU'Jang Man-wol' is a lonely woman who has committed a big sin, causing her to be chained to Hotel Del Luna for a long time.

She is also a fierce, ill-tempered character who can instill fear in 'Goo Chan-sung' (actor Yeo Jin Goo) without changing a single facial expression.
IUThe production team explained, "IU is utilizing her unique charms and emotions to play 'Jang Man-wol'. We will be creating a new legendary character by drawing out the story of 'Jang Man-wol' who is hiding secrets behind her gorgeousness and temperamental behavior."

Meanwhile, 'Hotel Del Luna' is scheduled to premiere on July 13.

(Credit= tvN Hotel Del Luna)

(SBS Star)
